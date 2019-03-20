FAO and Ministry of Agriculture Formulating Future Scenarios 2050 of Livestock Production Systems

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in collaboration with Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation (MoALR) conducted a three-day technical workshop to formulate livestock development scenarios 2050 in Egypt under the Africa Sustainable Livestock 2050 ([ASL 2050](http://www.fao.org/in-action/asl2050/en/)) project, funded by The United States Agency for International… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/fao-and-ministry-of-agriculture-formulating-future...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...