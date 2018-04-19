Federal Council adopts dispatches on double taxation agreements with Ecuador and Zambia

During its meeting on 18 April 2018, the Federal Council adopted dispatches concerning a protocol of amendment to the double taxation agreement (DTA) with Ecuador and a new DTA with Zambia. Both dispatches were submitted to Parliament. On 26 July 2017 in Quito, Switzerland and Ecuador signed a protocol of amendment to their DTA in […]

