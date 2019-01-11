Federal Foreign Office on the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

A Federal Foreign Office Spokesperson issued the following statement today (10 January) on the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo: We are following developments in the Democratic Republic of the Congo very closely. The German Government calls on all sides to refrain from violence and to seek peaceful solutions using the mechanisms provided. […]

