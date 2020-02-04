Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. conduct airstrike against al-Shabaab terrorist

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting an al-Shabaab terrorist in the vicinity of Jilib, Somalia, Feb. 2. “Al-Shabaab is an al-Qaeda affiliate seeking to further its jihadist agenda,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Gayler, director of operations, U.S. Africa Command. “Removal of even one terrorist […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...