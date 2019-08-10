First Data Collection Summer School for University Students in Chad

In the world of humanitarian response, proper data leads to better practices. This summer, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is sharing that lesson with university scholars in Chad to strengthen the capacity in the field of data collection and information management. Collecting data is key to better understanding of migrant flows and needs of […]

In the world of humanitarian response, proper data leads to better practices. This summer, the International Organization for ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...