First Group of Over 1,400 Stranded Ethiopian Migrants Arrive from Tanzania

The costs of dangerous, sometimes lethal passages some irregular migrants make in Africa can be measured in many ways: in currencies, even in lives. Tamrat and Debebe – two young men newly returned to their native Ethiopia – measure their hardships in years. They’re not alone. In fact, they’re among 463 Ethiopian migrants already brought […]

The costs of dangerous, sometimes lethal passages some irregular migrants make in Africa can be measured in many ways: in currencies, even in lives....



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...