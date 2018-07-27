Alwihda Info
First-ever Nutrition Africa Investor Forum to discuss tackling malnutrition by attracting private sector investment into the dynamic African food industry


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Juillet 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) (www.GainHealth.org) – an international organisation founded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and driven by the mission of a world without malnutrition- is hosting the first-ever Nutrition Africa Investor Forum (NAIF) in Nairobi, Kenya, on October 16-17, to invite and engage private sector investors to play a […]

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) (www.GainHealth.org) – an international organisation foun...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



