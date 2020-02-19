First major group of Ethiopian refugees return home from Kenya

A group of 76 Ethiopian refugees have voluntarily returned home from Kenya’s Kakuma camp today. This marks the first major voluntary repatriation program for Ethiopian refugees in the country. The movement, supported by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the governments of Ethiopia and Kenya, is part of a growing trend of thousands of Ethiopian […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...