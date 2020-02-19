Alwihda Info
First major group of Ethiopian refugees return home from Kenya


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


A group of 76 Ethiopian refugees have voluntarily returned home from Kenya’s Kakuma camp today. This marks the first major voluntary repatriation program for Ethiopian refugees in the country. The movement, supported by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the governments of Ethiopia and Kenya, is part of a growing trend of thousands of Ethiopian […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



