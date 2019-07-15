Fly, Stay, Earn – Marriott International And Emirates Strengthen Partnership With Relaunch Of Your World Rewards

Marriott International (www.Marriott.com) and Emirates today announced the relaunch of Your World Rewards a partnership between Marriott Bonvoy and Emirates Skywards. The partnership which originally launched in 2014, allows Marriott Bonvoy and Emirates Skywards members who register for the program to elevate their earnings and benefits when they fly with Emirates or stay at Marriott […]

