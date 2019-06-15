Flying ‘sky-high’: African Development Bank Annual Meetings conclude with consensus on regional integration

The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) on Friday concluded its Annual Meetings, amid growing consensus that regional integration is imperative to a new phase in African prosperity. Around 2,000 delegates gathered in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, to discuss ways to fast-track regional integration after the milestone African Continental Free Area (AfCFTA) was endorsed earlier this year. “We […]

The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) on Friday concluded its Annual Meetings, amid grow...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...