Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) welcomes $10 million donation from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to fight Desert Locust upsurge in East Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


FAO Director-General QU Dongyu today welcomed a $10 million donation from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support the fight against the Desert Locust upsurge in East Africa as the UN agency expanded its appeal. The [Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation](https://www.gatesfoundation.org/) said its donation would assist FAO as it supports governments in Ethiopia, Kenya, […]

FAO Director-General QU Dongyu today welcomed a $10 million donation from the Bill & Melinda Gates Found...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Lundi 24 Février 2020 - 21:07 United Nations Calls for Nominations for Nelson Mandela Prize

Lundi 24 Février 2020 - 20:16 Un éminent forestier français en mission en Guinée

Lundi 24 Février 2020 - 20:13 Un éminent forestier français en mission en Guinée

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 24/02/2020

Le président tchadien en Mauritanie pour le sommet du G5 Sahel

Le président tchadien en Mauritanie pour le sommet du G5 Sahel

Tchad : le Khalife général de la confrérie Tidjania en visite à Am-Timan Tchad : le Khalife général de la confrérie Tidjania en visite à Am-Timan 24/02/2020

Populaires

Tchad : au Moyen-Chari, la société civile honore le gouverneur sortant

24/02/2020

Le président tchadien en Mauritanie pour le sommet du G5 Sahel

24/02/2020

Tchad : le nouveau gouverneur de Sila N'Dimabeal Boyalnar est arrivé à Goz Beida

24/02/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : de nombreuses armes lourdes saisies par l'armée au Tibesti
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/02/2020 - ALLATCHI YAYA

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ?

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ?

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 24/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Droit des étrangers et immigration : les chiffres de l’année 2019

Droit des étrangers et immigration : les chiffres de l’année 2019

Titre de séjour « vie privée et familiale : alerte du Défenseur des droits Titre de séjour « vie privée et familiale : alerte du Défenseur des droits 19/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar