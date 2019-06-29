Food and agriculture must play a vital part in reaching a sustainable future

There is a growing realization that food and agriculture must play a vital part in reaching the Sustainable Development Goals and that in this context, FAO provides a neutral forum to address global issues of transboundary dimensions, the UN agency’s Director-General, José Graziano da Silva said today. He made the remarks to representatives of member […]

There is a growing realization that food and agriculture must play a vital part in reaching the Sustainable Development Goals and...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...