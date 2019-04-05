Alwihda Info
Foreign Minister to participate in the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Avril 2019


On 6 and 7 April 2019, Foreign Minister Edgars RinkÄviÄs will represent Latvia at the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa in Jordan. In the course of the event, a high-level debate is planned on the future of the region, as well as on security, social and economic challenges and opportunities. […]

