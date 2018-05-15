Foreign Secretary statement on an incident involving British nationals in Democratic Republic of Congo

Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, said: “I am delighted to announce that two British nationals who were held hostage in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been released. I pay tribute to the DRC authorities and the Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation for their tireless help during this terrible case. My thoughts are now with the […]

