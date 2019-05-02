Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Former BP and Equinor executive to lead the African Energy Chamber in Angola


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Sergio Pugliese as President for Angola, effective May 1st 2019. In this role, Mr. Pugliese will lead the chamber’s activities in Angola and support the Chambers’ partners in unlocking value in Angola’s multi-billion-dollar oil and gas market. Mr. Pugliese will also […]

