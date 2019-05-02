Former BP and Equinor executive to lead the African Energy Chamber in Angola

The African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Sergio Pugliese as President for Angola, effective May 1st 2019. In this role, Mr. Pugliese will lead the chamber’s activities in Angola and support the Chambers’ partners in unlocking value in Angola’s multi-billion-dollar oil and gas market. Mr. Pugliese will also […]

The African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Sergio Pugliese as Pr...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...