Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Former Minister Mohamed Salah Dembri, passed away


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Salah Dembri, passed away Thursday January 2nd at the age of 82 years in France, following a long disease, according to his relatives. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/former-minister-mohamed-salah-dembri-passed-away?lang=en

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Salah Dembri, passed away Thursday January 2nd at the age of 82 years in France, following a long disease, according to his relatives. Read more on http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 03/01/2020

Tchad : au Mayo Kebbi Ouest, la nouvelle déléguée à l'agriculture installée

Tchad : au Mayo Kebbi Ouest, la nouvelle déléguée à l'agriculture installée

Tchad : le Gouvernement habilité à légiférer par ordonnance Tchad : le Gouvernement habilité à légiférer par ordonnance 02/01/2020

Populaires

Tchad : nomination au ministère en charge de la défense et de la sécurité

03/01/2020

Tchad : rencontre entre le gouvernement et les syndicats à la Présidence

02/01/2020

Tchad : le prix d'accès à Internet va baisser

02/01/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : le Festival Dary au rythme des danses traditionnelles
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/12/2019 - survie

Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles

Du Franc CFA à l'ECO : une réforme de façade pour sauver les meubles

Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra Tchad : l'ex-ministre Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout analyse un livre de Succès Masra 22/12/2019 - Issa Mahamat Abdelmamout

ANALYSE - 26/12/2019 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite !

Djibouti : Tôt ou tard, l'histoire vous réhabilite !

Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain Changements climatiques : une vision centrée sur l'être humain pour une Afrique zéro fossile gagne du terrain 11/12/2019 - Landry Ninteretse

REACTION - 26/12/2019 - Makhoudia DIOUF

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

L’anniversaire et la fausse mort du franc CFA

Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit Tchad : Succès Masra réagit à la polémique sur le livre qu'il a coécrit 24/12/2019 - Succès Masra