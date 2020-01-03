The former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Salah Dembri, passed away Thursday January 2nd at the age of 82 years in France, following a long disease, according to his relatives. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/former-minister-mohamed-salah-dembri-passed-away?lang=en

