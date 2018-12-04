Forum in Benguérir (Morocco) to examine challenges and opportunities of artificial intelligence (AI) for Africa

A Forum on Artificial Intelligence in Africa, organized by UNESCO and Mohamed VI Polytechnic University from 12 to 13 December in Benguérir (Morocco), will explore the opportunities and challenges of technological innovations relating to artificial intelligence (AI) in Africa. AI is already present on the continent through incubators for technological innovation and, for example, applications […]

