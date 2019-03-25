Four start-ups launched in Jubbaland following intensive training of youth in construction skills

As part of the Somalia Strengthening Institutions for Public Works Project RAJO (SSIPWP) and Youth Employment Somalia (YES), 280 young Somali women and men have graduated from three months of comprehensive training to empower them with knowledge and skills for careers in the construction sector, a booming industry across Somalia as the country rebuilds with […]

