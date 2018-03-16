Alwihda Info
GE’s Hardware and Digital Upgrades Help Increase Efficiency and Output at Azito Power Plant in Ivory Coast


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Mars 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


– Project at Azito Power Plant in Abidjan Marks GE’s First GT13E2 MXL2 Gas Turbine Upgrade in Sub-Saharan Africa – Plant’s Output Will Increase by up to 30 Megawatts, Helping the Country to Meet Its Electricity Needs – Upgrade Includes GE’s Predix*-Based Operations Optimization Solution to Improve Overall Plant Performance To improve performance and provide […]

