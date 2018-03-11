GOLD for GROHE: outstanding series at the iF Design Award

– Two Gold Awards for GROHE Sense Guard “a brilliant solution against water damage” and GROHE Essence Professional, a kitchen faucet that impressed the jury with its “clever mix of different materials and colors”. – Another five iF Design Awards make this year’s participation of GROHE at the prestigious competition a great success. – GROHE’s […]

– Two Gold Awards for GROHE Sense Guard “a brilliant solution against water damage” and GROHE Essence Professional, a ki...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...