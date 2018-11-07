General Electric trains more than 100 radiology professionals on latest medical imaging technologies and techniques

Educational sessions exposed practitioners to latest techniques and technologies on medical imaging; More than 100 radiologists and radiographers from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania attended the sessions on “Interventional Radiology”; Leading institutions have recognized the value of intra-operative imaging to help clinicians confidently and more completely resect tumours that previously seemed inoperable.… Read more on https://ge.africa-newsroom.com/press/general-electric-trains-more-than-100-radio...
