General Share Nigerian VP inaugurates Emirati-Nigerian Art and Culture Exhibition

Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria, inaugurated the Emirati-Nigerian Art and Culture Exhibition at the Mike Adenuga Centre in Lagos, organised by the UAE Embassy in Abuja. Dr. Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, accompanied Osinbajo during his tour of the exhibition, which showcased artwork by Emirati and Nigerian artists. Osinbajo praised bilateral […]

Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria, inaugurated the Emirati-Nigerian Art and Culture Exhibition at the Mike Ad...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...