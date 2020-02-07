Germany pledges multi-year support for The World Food Programme (WFP) food assistance in Sahrawi refugee camps in Algeria

The World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a multi-year pledge for 2020 and 2021 from the Government of Germany of €1 million (US$1.1 million) each year for its assistance to refugees from Western Sahara in Algeria. The German Federal Foreign Office’s contribution will allow WFP to cover the basic food needs of the most food insecure […]

