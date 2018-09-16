Get Into Rugby Cementing Girls Inclusion in Zambian Rugby

The growth of rugby on the Africa has come as no surprise to many rugby followers across the continent due to the many programmes being undertaken by various unions. Get Into Rugby Zambia Project Manager Tom Chaloba said that Zambia was not to be left behind in the race to increase the number of girls/women […]

The growth of rugby on the Africa has come as no surprise to many rugby followers across the continent due to the many programmes being undertaken by various unions. Get Into Rugb...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...