Ghana Eagles lifts 2018 Rugby Africa Bronze Cup

The Ghana Rugby Eagles managed to lift the 2018 Rugby Africa Bronze Cup (Bronze Cup) on the Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina-Ghana by beating Mauritius by 23 points to 17 on 12 March 2018 in a nail-biting final. The win ensured that Ghana Eagles was promoted to the 2019 Rugby Africa Silver Cup – a […]

The Ghana Rugby Eagles managed to lift the 2018 Rugby Africa Bronze Cup (Bronze Cup) on the Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina-Ghana by beating Mauritius by 23 points to 17 on 12 March 2018...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...