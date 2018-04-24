Ghana: On 20 April the United Kingdom concluded delivery of the Managing Defence in the Wider Security Context Course at Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC)

On 20 Apr the United Kingdom concluded delivery of the Managing Defence in the Wider Security Context Course at KAIPTC. The MDWSC course had commenced on 9 Apr with participants from Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, the Gambia, Guinea, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Togo and of course Ghana. This multinational array of participants were brought together for […]
