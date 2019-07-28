Ghana and Ivory Coast Name Teams For First Tri-Nations Rugby Match

The squads of Ghana Rugby (http://GhanaRugby.org) and the Ivorian Rugby Federation for the first of a historic tri-nations West African rugby tournament hosted by Ghana Rugby in Elmina-Ghana at the Nduom Sports Stadium were announced after a Team Managers’ Meeting. The match is scheduled to kick off at 11 am Ghana time and it is […]

The squads of Ghana Rugby (http://GhanaRugby.org) and the Ivorian Rugby Federation for the first of a historic tri-nation...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...