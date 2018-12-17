Ghana’s First Lady Joins Network of African Leaders for Nutrition Champion

The African Leaders for Nutrition on Monday inaugurated Ghana’s first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo as a Nutrition Champion, acknowledging her work and commitment to sound nutrition and the wellbeing of mothers and infants. The ALN initiative is a platform for high-level advocacy and engagement to advance nutrition in Africa, endorsed by the Assembly of Heads of […]

The African Leaders for Nutrition on Monday inaugurated Ghana’s first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo as a Nutrition Champion, acknowledg...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...