Global Technology Leaders primed to discuss Enabling Technology and All Things Cloud at #NerdsUnite2020

Over 500 IT professionals from enterprise organizations across West Africa will convene in Lagos on February 21, 2020 for MainOne’s 5th annual gathering of its flagship event, Nerds Unite, themed: “Enabling the Digital Economy”. This year’s event will showcase the launch of its Managed Cloud Services in partnership with Microsoft and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Operated […]

Over 500 IT professionals from enterprise organizations across West Africa will convene in Lagos on February 21, 202...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...