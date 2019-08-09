Government & UNHCR cooperation on health to affected populations: Case of Lunda Norte, Angola

Present in more than 134 countries, the UN Refugee Agency works closely with host governments to protect and assist refugees and to find long-term solutions to their problems. Even before UNHCR and other relief organizations are on the scene, host communities are the first provider of support to refugees and asylum-seekers. A good collaboration is […]
Present in more than 134 countries, the UN Refugee Agency works closely with host governments to protect and assist refugees and to find l...
Present in more than 134 countries, the UN Refugee Agency works closely with host governments to protect and assist refugees and to find l...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...