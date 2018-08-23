Government condemns the remarks articulated by Adam Catzavelos

Government strongly condemns the racial comments articulated by Adam Catzavelos, in a video that went viral on social media. His racist comments cannot be justified and display one of the most despicable form of racism. Government urges law enforcement agencies to take action against Mr Catzavelos. Acting GCIS Director-General Phumla Williams said: “His racial comments […]

