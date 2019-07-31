Green for Growth Fund (GGF) attracts EUR 4 million in new catalytic funding for climate action in Middle East North Africa (MENA) region

Climate Action in the Middle East North Africa (CAMENA) invests EUR 4 million in the GGF to attract private capital for helping the region fight climate change; together with EUR 5 million EIB investment, the contribution further strengthens GGF’s capacity for financing and promoting green energy measures. The Green for Growth Fund (GGF), an impact […]

Climate Action in the Middle East North Africa (CAMENA) invests EUR 4 million in the GGF to attract private capital for helping the regio...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...