Greenpeace Africa & Cameroonian Artists Launch Campaign Against Land Grabbing

Greenpeace Africa (www.Greenpeace.org/Africa) in partnership with Nsang Dilong, Freddy Kristel and Alene Menget today launched a campaign against land grabbing using videos and online petition in Cameroon. The launch of the campaign in Douala comes after a field visit to the villages of Bitye, Edjom, Ndibessong, Zoumeyo and Ekok, which exposed the plight of local […]

Greenpeace Africa (www.Greenpeace.org/Africa) in partnership with Nsang Dilong, Freddy Kristel and Alene Menget today laun...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...