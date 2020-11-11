Greenpeace Report: Intensifying weather events threaten the most vulnerable in Africa

A Greenpeace scientific report released today reveals that extreme weather events such as heatwaves, floods and intense rain are increasing in intensity, frequency and severity across many parts of Africa, gravely threatening human health, food security, peace, and biodiversity. Download Document: https://bit.ly/3ki2wP6 Weather across sub-Saharan Africa has become more extreme and unpredictable in… Read more […]

A Greenpeace scientific report released today reveals that extreme weather e...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...