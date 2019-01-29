Ground-breaking deep-sea exploration to boost good ocean governance

First Descent, a collaboration of ocean research institute Nekton, the Commonwealth and other partners will launch a multidisciplinary exploration of never-before-accessed ocean territory. The expedition ship, a floating research station, will set sail from Seychelles in March equipped with cutting-edge subsea technologies, including a submersible capable of descending hundreds of metres into the… Read more […]

First Descent, a collaboration of ocean research institute Nekton, the Common...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...