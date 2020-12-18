Alwihda Info
Guinea Bissau: African Development Fund approves $9.8 million to Guinea-Bissau for COVID-19 relief and resilience


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Décembre 2020


The Board of Directors of the African Development Fund have approved a $9.8 million grant to Guinea Bissau for its national Control Support Project (PALPC), aimed at reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus and boosting the resilience of health system and communities, especially the most vulnerable. Guinea Bissau has been affected by the COVID-19 […]

