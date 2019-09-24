Guinea-Bissau National Day

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary Of State On behalf of the United States, I congratulate the people of Guinea-Bissau on the 46th anniversary of your independence. The United States – Guinea-Bissau relationship is strong and growing. Together we are working to promote health, education, security, and good governance in Guinea-Bissau. We applaud the people of Guinea-Bissau […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...