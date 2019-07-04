Alwihda Info
Guinea: New Law Could Shield Police from Prosecution


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


[Guinea](http://HRW.pr-optout.com/Tracking.aspx?Data=HHL%3d8%2f45%3b4-%3eLCE593719%26SDG%3c90%3a.&RE=MC&RI=4368207&Preview=False&DistributionActionID=190786&Action=Follow+Link)’s president should not put into effect a new law that gives gendarmes too much discretion to use firearms and could shield them from prosecution for unlawful killings, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said today.… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/guinea-new-law-could-shield-po...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


