









English News Guiyang digs into big data, picks up speed in smart city construction

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 3 Septembre 2020

With completely independent and controllable technology, the sandbox system helps solve problems related to information security in the core systems of banks and reduce business risks, and is of great significance for breaking the monopoly of international database and for realizing the commercial use of domestic database in the core transaction of the financial sector, Li pointed out.

By Wang Zhiqiu, Su Bin, People’s Daily Guiyang, Southwest China’s Guizhou Province, is tapping into big data and making it a powerful driver for digital economy and high-quality social and economic development in a new round of sci-tech revolution and industrial transformation.



Since 2015, Guiyang has held five sessions of the China International Big Data Industry Expo (Big Data Expo). The expo has gradually become an international and specialized platform as well as a weathervane of the global development of big data.



In accordance with China’s big data strategy, Guiyang proposed building the Shubo Avenue (also known as Big Data Avenue) to sustain the spillover effect of the Big Data Expo in 2018.



Zhao Deming, member of the standing committee of the Guizhou Provincial Party Committee as well as secretary of Guiyang Municipal Party Committee, vowed to build a comprehensive platform for traditional culture, urban tourism and ecological leisure with the Shubo Avenue.



The Shubo Avenue is not only a road, but also an industry cluster that zooms in on the in-depth integration of the Internet, big data, and AI into the real economy, as well as relevant exhibition and exchanges.



From Beijing West Road on the south to Qingshan Road on the north, Shubo Avenue stretches about 20 kilometers, said Wu Hongchun, director of Guiyang Municipal Bureau of Big Data Development Administration.



It mainly runs across Guiyang’s Yunyan, Guanshanhu, Baiyun districts, as well as Guiyang National High-tech Industrial Development Zone, covering a total area of 74.56 square kilometers, Wu added.



Guiyang plans to spend one year on planning and designing, two years on basic construction and three years on improvement and upgrading, concentrating efforts to build the core area of Shubo Avenue, introduced Wu.



An industry avenue, innovation avenue, ecology avenue, exhibition avenue, experience avenue and intelligence avenue will be constructed around the Shubo Avenue to better support the functions of Shubo Avenue.



The greatest value of big data lies in its capability of integration, noted Xu Hao, executive vice mayor of Guiyang, adding that Shubo Avenue emphasizes digital intelligence and integration, and will lead human society from industrial civilization to a digital one.



On August 9, 2018, Guiyang held a symposium on related work of Shubo Avenue. The first 20 projects of Shubo Avenue, with total investment of 2.2 billion yuan ($322.3 million), commenced on March 20, 2019. At present, the Avenue is already home to an array of emerging industries.



To bring the big data industry closer to urban life is a major function of Shubo Avenue.



To ensure its function upon the completion of Shubo Avenue, the integration between industries and city, and between the digital and real sectors is of vital importance.



At least 150 cities in the world are engaged in smart city construction, in which smart transportation is essential, said Cao Yuteng, chief operating officer at Guizhou-based HanKaiSi Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., adding that autopilot is an important part.



Vehicles may soon become an “unmanned mobile space”, Cao said, comparing them to smart phones, as they will be composed by smart mobile platforms and applications. He believes traffic jam would no longer exist in the future.



According to Cao, part of the application scenarios, such as mobile wards, have already been realized in the new towns and residential complexes around Shubo Avenue.



To achieve the city-industry integration calls for better integration between digital economy and real economy.



In April, Guizhou Esgyn Information Technology Co., Ltd. announced that a sandbox system it developed for the core transaction of the Bank of Guiyang had been officially launched and achieved expected goals.



This is the first pilot project that applies a domestic database to the core transaction of a bank, said to Li Jing, chairman of the company.



With completely independent and controllable technology, the sandbox system helps solve problems related to information security in the core systems of banks and reduce business risks, and is of great significance for breaking the monopoly of international database and for realizing the commercial use of domestic database in the core transaction of the financial sector, Li pointed out.



The big data and real economy integration index of Guiyang reached 49.9 last year, 4.6 higher from a year ago and 10.4 higher than that of Guizhou province.



Dans la même rubrique : < > Chinese village suffering from pollution caused by plastic waste processing becomes beautiful again China-Africa photovoltaic cooperation benefits more Africans Guangxi taps into geographic advantages, embraces Greater Bay Area integration