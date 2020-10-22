H.E. Dr Amani Abou-Zeid celebrating 75th anniversary of the Fifth Pan-African Congress

Invited by the universities of Manchester and Salford, H.E. Dr Amani Abou-Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy delivered the keynote address to the symposium celebrating 75th anniversary of the fifth Pan-African Congress that took place in Manchester in October 1945 — a milestone event which brought together then intellectuals and activists such as W.E.B Du […]

Invited by the universities of Manchester and Salford, H.E. Dr Amani Abou-Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure and ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...