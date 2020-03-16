Handwashing with soap, when done correctly, is critical in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but millions of people have no ready access to a place to wash their hands, UNICEF said today. In total, only 3 out of 5 people worldwide have basic handwashing facilities, according to the latest data. As the […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...