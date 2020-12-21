Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Harnessing the Edge: why telco providers should consider a horizontal platform approach (By Timo Jokiaho)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Décembre 2020


By Timo Jokiaho, Chief Technologist – Global Telco Ecosystem, Red Hat (www.RedHat.com) 5G is accelerating deployments of edge computing, as communications service providers (CSPs) look to rearchitect their network infrastructure and grow the capacity of their networks as well as add new services. As technology evolves towards containers and cloud-native architectures and applications, there are […]

By Timo Jokiaho, Chief Technologist – Global Telco Ecosystem, Red Hat (
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter