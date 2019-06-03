Hello Malabo! Equatorial Guinea

“When you put your forces together, you can achieve the critical mass to be solid player on the global scene,” African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/en/) ‘s Chief Economist and Vice President of Economic Governance & Knowledge Management Celestin Monga told journalists at a press conference ahead of the Bank’s Annual Meetings. Equatorial Guinea will host the […]

“When you put your forces together, you can achieve the critical mass to be solid pl...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...