Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Her Majesty the Queen’s Cooperation Trip to Mozambique


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


âThe Diplomatic Communication Office has announced the following: Her Majesty the Queen will undertake a cooperation trip to Mozambique from 28 to 30 April âQueen Letizia will find out about the work carried out by Spanish Cooperation in Mozambique in the areas of democratic governance, health, nutrition and rural development, as well as the emergency […]

âThe Diplomatic Communication Office has announced the following: Her Majesty the Queen will undertake a cooperation trip to Mozambiqu...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 20/04/2019

Tchad : nominations d'agents de l'Etat dans les ambassades

Tchad : nominations d'agents de l'Etat dans les ambassades

Tchad : le directeur des douanes en mission de contrôle à l'Est Tchad : le directeur des douanes en mission de contrôle à l'Est 20/04/2019

Populaires

Tchad : des agents bancaires formés en contrôle sur la collecte de la taxe d'apprentissage

21/04/2019

La Fondation Merck réunit 15 Premières Dames Africaines pour briser la stigmatisation liée à l'infertilité

21/04/2019

Rugby : La victoire inattendue des malgaches face au Zimbabwe, hôtes de la compétition

21/04/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 3000 personnes réunies au Nord-Est pour le Festival des cultures sahariennes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/04/2019 - Siré SY

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Nouveau gouvernement au Sénégal : d'abord l'emploi

Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! Le chaos dans ces zones dites « anglophones » — J’accuse ! 07/04/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 18/04/2019 - AMA

Comment la lutte du Kenya contre l'éléphantiasis est en passe de devenir un modèle pour l'Afrique et le monde

Comment la lutte du Kenya contre l'éléphantiasis est en passe de devenir un modèle pour l'Afrique et le monde

La Côte d’Ivoire atteint les 25 millions d’habitants, mais demeure sous-peuplée La Côte d’Ivoire atteint les 25 millions d’habitants, mais demeure sous-peuplée 11/04/2019 - Ilyes Zouari

REACTION - 06/04/2019 - Idriss Younouss.

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Centrafrique : un ex-ministre et patron de média dans le collimateur du régime

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90