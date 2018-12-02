Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Hewlett-Packard (HP) Commits to Educate 100,000 Across Africa in the Next Three Years, Opens HP LIFE Center for Entrepreneurship in South Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Décembre 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


News Highlights: – HP (www.HP.com) pledges to empower 100,000learners across Africa in next three years through the HP Foundation’s HP LIFE (Learning Initiative for Entrepreneurs) program – HP opens a tech-enabled HP LIFE Center (www.LIFE-Global.org/) in South Africa, aimed at supporting local entrepreneurs – Commitment supports HP’s goals to enable better learning outcomes for 100 […]

News Highlights: – HP (www.HP.com) pledges to empower 100,000learners across Af...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 01/12/2018

Zene Bada : "ni rebelle, ni révolte" au Tibesti, mais des "narcotrafiquants armés retranchés"

Zene Bada : "ni rebelle, ni révolte" au Tibesti, mais des "narcotrafiquants armés retranchés"

Tchad : liste additionnelle d'admissibilité et report des oraux du concours de l'ENA Tchad : liste additionnelle d'admissibilité et report des oraux du concours de l'ENA 01/12/2018

Populaires

Idriss Déby : “il faut critiquer le régime mais pas son pays”

02/12/2018

Table ronde à Genève sur la question du Sahara marocain

02/12/2018

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR): Host communities commend Dangote Refinery’s initiatives

02/12/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les avocats du député Azzai dénoncent une arrestation arbitraire
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 27/11/2018 - GBANDI Anatole

Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice

Centrafrique : Et les pirates entrent en lice

Au Togo, une longue marche vers la liberté Au Togo, une longue marche vers la liberté 26/11/2018 - Thomas Dietrich

ANALYSE - 17/11/2018 - Fayçal Megherbi et Bernard Schmid, avocats

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Pour un abandon des peines privatives de liberté en matière de délits de presse

Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad Les enjeux socio-économiques et pratiques foncières locales au Tchad 11/11/2018 - Abdalmadjit Ali Ahmat

REACTION - 26/11/2018 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Ibedou : "ne comptez pas sur nous pour applaudir le réchauffement des relations diplomatiques avec Israël"

Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong Cameroun : plaidoyer pour une clémence et la libération du journaliste Biem Tong 17/11/2018 -

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.