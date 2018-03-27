Alwihda Info
Hilton returns to the Moroccan capital


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Mars 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Hilton (NYSE:HLT) ([http://HiltonWorldwide.com](http://hiltonworldwide.com/)) will once again be welcoming guests to the Moroccan capital city of Rabat from 2022 after a landmark deal was signed with Wessal Capital. At a ceremony in Dubai, a management agreement for a 150 room Hilton Rabat to form part of the city’s Wessal Bouregreg project was confirmed. The Wessal Bouregreg […]

