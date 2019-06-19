Alwihda Info
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives Speaker of Ethiopian House of Federation


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Monday Keria Ibrahim, Speaker of the House of Federation of Ethiopia, who was accompanied by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC. The two sides discussed ways […]

