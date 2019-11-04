Horn of Africa countries launch regional initiative as peace dividend beckons, $15 billion investment on the cards

Five Horn of Africa countries have launched an initiative to forge closer economic ties, building on the improving political climate in the sub-region. The initiative was formalized on 18 October, on the sidelines of the World Bank Group/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington DC. The countries agreed on priority projects and programs that will constitute the […]

Five Horn of Africa countries have launched an initiative to forge closer economic ties, building on the improving political climate...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...