Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Horn of Africa countries launch regional initiative as peace dividend beckons, $15 billion investment on the cards


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Five Horn of Africa countries have launched an initiative to forge closer economic ties, building on the improving political climate in the sub-region. The initiative was formalized on 18 October, on the sidelines of the World Bank Group/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington DC. The countries agreed on priority projects and programs that will constitute the […]

Five Horn of Africa countries have launched an initiative to forge closer economic ties, building on the improving political climate...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 03/11/2019

Tchad : un employé de supermarché abattu ce soir par deux jeunes à N'Djamena

Tchad : un employé de supermarché abattu ce soir par deux jeunes à N'Djamena

Tchad : Déby assure qu'en 30 ans, le MPS a "appris à connaitre les besoins réels du peuple" Tchad : Déby assure qu'en 30 ans, le MPS a "appris à connaitre les besoins réels du peuple" 03/11/2019

Populaires

Tchad : la plateforme syndicale hausse le ton face au Gouvernement

04/11/2019

Tchad : à Moundou, trois amis lancent une usine de transformation de maïs

04/11/2019

Tchad : la ministre française des Armées reçue par le président Idriss Déby

04/11/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : le 8ème congrès du MPS s'ouvre ce samedi à N'Djamena
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 02/11/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU

10 choses à savoir sur le Rwanda... afin de ne plus se faire piéger 10 choses à savoir sur le Rwanda... afin de ne plus se faire piéger 01/11/2019 - Ilyes Zouari

ANALYSE - 01/11/2019 - Aliou TALL

Attentat contre une mosquée en France : Le terrorisme islamophobe est en marche !

Attentat contre une mosquée en France : Le terrorisme islamophobe est en marche !

La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique 22/10/2019 - Arsène-Jonathan Mosseavo

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa