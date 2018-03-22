Human Rights Council Holds Interactive Dialogue on the Human Rights Situation in Libya

The Human Rights Council this morning held an interactive dialogue with Andrew Gilmour, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights, on the human rights situation in Libya under its technical assistance and capacity building agenda item. Mr. Gilmour regretted that the situation in Libya had not improved. The proliferation of armed groups throughout Libya had […]

The Human Rights Council this morning held an interactive dialogue with Andrew Gilmour, United Nations Assistan...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...