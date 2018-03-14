Human Rights Council Holds Interactive Dialogue with the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan

The Human Rights Council this afternoon (March 13, 2018) held an interactive dialogue with the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan. Presenting the report, Yasmin Sooka, Chair of the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan, drew the Council’s attention to a staggering 2.4 million children who were displaced from their homes in South […]

The Human Rights Council this afternoon (March 13, 2018) held an interactive dialogue with the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan. Presenti...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...